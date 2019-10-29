66 – Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize
Conversation with
Robin Coste Lewis
The Winter 2019 issue of Rattle is another wide-ranging celebration of the power of poetry. The 24 poems in the open section span love, death, marriage, dancing, and everything in between. The issue also features “Stroke” by Matthew Dickman, winner of the 2019 Rattle Poetry Prize, and the other ten finalist poems—another incredible set of winners. As always, subscribers may vote for their favorite to win the annual Readers’ Choice Award.
In the conversation section, Alan Fox explores mythology and language with brilliant National Book Award winner Robin Coste Lewis. All subscribers will also receive the chapbook The Last Mastodon by Christina Olson.
Ships December 1st!
$6.95
|
Open Poetry
|Amy Alvarez
|When You Ask Why My Arms Are Empty
|Chaun Ballard
|If You Were to Ask Me the State of My Country …
|Wendy Barker
|In the Endoscopy Center
|Grace Bauer
|Unspeakable Elegy
|Jefferson Carter
|Life Partner
|Jeanmarie Evelly
|History of a Body
|Alan C. Fox
|Wherefore Art Thou?
|Michele Graaff
|Channel 37
|Albert Katz
|On Hitting 70
|Sam Killmeyer
|Play like a Boy
|Cindy King
|When Your Mother Asks if You’re Seeing Anyone …
|Danusha Laméris
|Twin Strangers
|Jenna Lyles
|The White Man’s Wife Will Bear Him Triplets
|Clint Margrave
|When Death Travels
|Stephen Morrow
|Neighbors
|Tyler Mortensen-Hayes
|Autumn Elegy
|Arielle Moss
|Damn, You’re Tiny
|Anna Newman
|Gurney Season
|James Ragan
|Taming the Sloth
|The Bitters at Henley
|Jasmin Roberts
|Self-Selection for Preservation
|Denzel Scott
|Seven People Dancing
|Tim Skeen
|That Other While Ago
|Michael T. Young
|The One in Power
|..
|
Poetry Prize Winner
|Matthew Dickman
|Stroke
|..
|
Finalists
|Kathleen Balma
|Punch Line
|Susan Browne
|Bonanza
|Barbara Lydecker Crane
|Mother and Child
|Maya Tevet Dayan
|Foreign-ness
|Daniel Arias Gómez
|Cathedrals: Ode to a Departed Uncle
|Red Hawk
|The Never-Ending Serial
|Sue Howell
|Gender Studies
|Kimberly Kemler
|From Oblivious Waters
|James Davis May
|Red in Tooth and Claw
|Gabrielle Otero
|Self-Portrait, Despite What They Say
|..
|
Conversation
|Robin Coste Lewis (web)
|..
|
Cover Art
|Polly Alice (web)