#66 – Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize

Conversation with
Robin Coste Lewis

Rattle #66 cover, painting of an angel playing diceThe Winter 2019 issue of Rattle is another wide-ranging celebration of the power of poetry. The 24 poems in the open section span love, death, marriage, dancing, and everything in between. The issue also features “Stroke” by Matthew Dickman, winner of the 2019 Rattle Poetry Prize, and the other ten finalist poems—another incredible set of winners. As always, subscribers may vote for their favorite to win the annual Readers’ Choice Award.

In the conversation section, Alan Fox explores mythology and language with brilliant National Book Award winner Robin Coste Lewis. All subscribers will also receive the chapbook The Last Mastodon by Christina Olson.

Ships December 1st!

$6.95

 

Open Poetry
Amy Alvarez When You Ask Why My Arms Are Empty
Chaun Ballard If You Were to Ask Me the State of My Country …
Wendy Barker In the Endoscopy Center
Grace Bauer Unspeakable Elegy
Jefferson Carter Life Partner
Jeanmarie Evelly History of a Body
Alan C. Fox Wherefore Art Thou?
Michele Graaff Channel 37
Albert Katz On Hitting 70
Sam Killmeyer Play like a Boy
Cindy King When Your Mother Asks if You’re Seeing Anyone …
Danusha Laméris Twin Strangers
Jenna Lyles The White Man’s Wife Will Bear Him Triplets
Clint Margrave When Death Travels
Stephen Morrow Neighbors
Tyler Mortensen-Hayes Autumn Elegy
Arielle Moss Damn, You’re Tiny
Anna Newman Gurney Season
James Ragan Taming the Sloth
The Bitters at Henley
Jasmin Roberts Self-Selection for Preservation
Denzel Scott Seven People Dancing
Tim Skeen That Other While Ago
Michael T. Young The One in Power
..

Poetry Prize Winner
Matthew Dickman Stroke
..

Finalists
Kathleen Balma Punch Line
Susan Browne Bonanza
Barbara Lydecker Crane Mother and Child
Maya Tevet Dayan Foreign-ness
Daniel Arias Gómez Cathedrals: Ode to a Departed Uncle
Red Hawk The Never-Ending Serial
Sue Howell Gender Studies
Kimberly Kemler From Oblivious Waters
James Davis May Red in Tooth and Claw
Gabrielle Otero Self-Portrait, Despite What They Say
..

Conversation
Robin Coste Lewis (web)
..

Cover Art
Polly Alice (web)