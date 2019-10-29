66 – Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize

The Winter 2019 issue of Rattle is another wide-ranging celebration of the power of poetry. The 24 poems in the open section span love, death, marriage, dancing, and everything in between. The issue also features “Stroke” by Matthew Dickman, winner of the 2019 Rattle Poetry Prize, and the other ten finalist poems—another incredible set of winners. As always, subscribers may vote for their favorite to win the annual Readers’ Choice Award.

In the conversation section, Alan Fox explores mythology and language with brilliant National Book Award winner Robin Coste Lewis. All subscribers will also receive the chapbook The Last Mastodon by Christina Olson.

$6.95

Open Poetry Amy Alvarez When You Ask Why My Arms Are Empty Chaun Ballard If You Were to Ask Me the State of My Country … Wendy Barker In the Endoscopy Center Grace Bauer Unspeakable Elegy Jefferson Carter Life Partner Jeanmarie Evelly History of a Body Alan C. Fox Wherefore Art Thou? Michele Graaff Channel 37 Albert Katz On Hitting 70 Sam Killmeyer Play like a Boy Cindy King When Your Mother Asks if You’re Seeing Anyone … Danusha Laméris Twin Strangers Jenna Lyles The White Man’s Wife Will Bear Him Triplets Clint Margrave When Death Travels Stephen Morrow Neighbors Tyler Mortensen-Hayes Autumn Elegy Arielle Moss Damn, You’re Tiny Anna Newman Gurney Season James Ragan Taming the Sloth The Bitters at Henley Jasmin Roberts Self-Selection for Preservation Denzel Scott Seven People Dancing Tim Skeen That Other While Ago Michael T. Young The One in Power .. Poetry Prize Winner Matthew Dickman Stroke .. Finalists Kathleen Balma Punch Line Susan Browne Bonanza Barbara Lydecker Crane Mother and Child Maya Tevet Dayan Foreign-ness Daniel Arias Gómez Cathedrals: Ode to a Departed Uncle Red Hawk The Never-Ending Serial Sue Howell Gender Studies Kimberly Kemler From Oblivious Waters James Davis May Red in Tooth and Claw Gabrielle Otero Self-Portrait, Despite What They Say .. Conversation Robin Coste Lewis (web) .. Cover Art Polly Alice (web)