April 13, 2020

Gabrielle Otero

SELF-PORTRAIT, DESPITE WHAT THEY SAY

Being a Latina from the Bronx means:

I am everybody and nobody at the same time. I know the sound

waves of the train tracks better than my father’s voice.

I look like I should speak Spanish but nobody ever taught me.

I look like you should want to bend me over but you try not to

think about that as I walk by.

I disappear in a crowd on the 6 train.

1 in 5 of me will die

from nothing in particular.

Nobody will remember us. Most of me is trying

to just get by without hearing the name of someone I could be

related to in the news because they were shot or stabbed.

I am starting to think in tragedies.

Maybe then it will be less

daunting when they happen.

I am starting to resent the part of me that believes the man

who told me my biggest accomplishment at 25 years old was

not being pregnant. He does not see me

bent over the kitchen table at 2 a.m. reading Audre Lorde.

I want to rewrite that safety slogan

printed at every subway station so it says:

When you see something (in someone), say something.

We have to tell ourselves every day who we are

or else we become what they make us.

It is not lost on me that my mother and my mother’s mother

were both secretaries and brown women,

and her mother before that

used to work in a dress factory,

and her mother before that, also a brown woman,

used to tell time by how many rags she could beat clean before dark.

And if you go far back enough there was a woman

who was either the slave or the owner, but nonetheless came by boat

or perhaps, she was already here

bent over the dirt like a damp flower, kneading it with her whispers

when the land was called something else, but in the records

they say it was nameless.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Gabrielle Otero: “A few years ago, I was having a conversation with a Latino man when he commented that at least I made it out of the Bronx and to 25 without getting pregnant. This poem stemmed from that moment and is an accumulation of all those moments when my identity as a female Latina from the Bronx was dictated to me by both fellow Latinos and others outside the community. My identity is whatever I say it is. It is fluid. This poem is a rebellion.”