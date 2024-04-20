“The Tuner” by Colette Inez

Colette Inez

THE TUNER

for E.C.

Choose how the forest

was deprived of a tree.

Blight, wind, fire?

I once lost a cantankerous man,

who tuned pianos.

Tall, an oak to me,

he goaded music from the keys.

I almost see him biting on his pipe,

tamping down the London Dock.

Blown back leaves, birds, moths,

the gestures here.

Pendulum, tool box auctioned off.

Summer roars another blast of green.

“I like to see a piano perspire,”

he’d say to me, slamming the lid

of the Baldwin.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

Colette Inez: “A poem is born right here, somewhere in my heart, in my blood vessels, in my gut. It comes to the brain much later. I have to feel them actually pulsing in my body, and then when they get shaped, when the brain, the controller, the pilot, whoever one’s metaphor, however this metaphor can extend, takes over. I like to think that my brain is the lesser part of my poems and that my heart, in the best of my poems, is the one that rules.” (web)