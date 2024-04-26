“Just in Case You Should Meet Me on the Street” by Erik Campbell

Erik Campbell

JUST IN CASE YOU SHOULD MEET ME ON THE STREET

It’s come to this. Since last February I haven’t

touched you or anyone, save for my mechanic,

but that was by accident and in March and it

was only a handshake because I forgot he could

kill me without meaning to and, besides, I’ve known

him since junior high school. These days, I take

a couple of aspirin every morning just for good

luck. I go for one walk, sometimes two, daily,

just for research’s sake. Just to see, like some

crystalline anthropologist from the future, if

the present is like I imagine it or remember it

from my incessant apartment. I won’t come home

(sometimes I have to walk for miles. Once, a whole

day) until I’m convinced I’m not some simulacrum

(“Please, dog,” I’ve said aloud on walks, “bite my leg,

go for it. I need evidence”), part of some teenager’s

avatar on a campaign, wandering in the desert, banking

on the biblical: that doing so leads to the promised land,

or at least someplace worth selling or invading. So,

should I meet you on the street, after all of this (and “if”)

is over, and I hug you, I’ll not only be doing so too hard;

I will be trying to crush you before you can leave me again.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Erik Campbell: “I wrote the attached because I wanted to feel more alive and consequential than I have in ages.”

30 SHARES Facebook Twitter