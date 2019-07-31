A Livestreaming Poetry Reading and Podcast



We’re bringing the magic of the Rattle Reading Series into your pockets with the weekly Rattlecast. Part interview, part reading, part open mic, it’s a casual way to hangout with Rattle editor Timothy Green and all of our friends in poetry around the world. The Rattlecast livestreams every Tuesday night at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT. To join the open mic, download the Skype app, and send a chat message to Tim during the show and he’ll call you back during the open mic portion of the evening.

Latest Episode





Upcoming Schedule

Our first Rattlecast livestream featured Benjamin Aleshire, a poet-for-hire who travels the world writing poems for strangers on a manual typewriter. He read poems from his new book, Currency , and talked to Rattle editor Timothy Green about his life as a traveling bard, Instagram poetry, and more. In open mic portion of the show, we heard poems from Kevin LaMaster, Alexandra Umlas, Skye Jackson, Ginseng Mackay-Tisbert, Robert Mckay, Michelle Parks, and Khen Ramil.

(9pm EDT / 6pm PDT unless otherwise noted)

August 6 – Lynne Thompson – Fretwork

August 10 (1:30pm EDT) – Powow River Poets – Tribute to David Berman

August 13 – Elizabeth S. Wolf – Did You Know?

August 20 – Pavana Reddy – Where Do You Go Alone

Archive

