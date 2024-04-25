“The Space Between” by Amelie Flagler

Image: “Alignment II” by John Paul Caponigro. “The Space Between” was written by Amelie Flagler for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2024, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Amelie Flagler

THE SPACE BETWEEN

Perhaps equidistance is a secret to be explored.

I suggest it’s not something,

I believe it’s not nothing,

But a perfect illusion of what comes in between.

The things that we miss at the height of a scene.

Not as grand as the sky, or as low as the sands,

The air that’s unnoticed as it flows through the lands,

The blank space.

The missed place.

The dirt between home and first base.

So the zone between up and down lays still,

Forever ignored by the human’s will,

Floating and frozen, barely windblown,

Unmoving, unrecognized, encaptured in stone.

We continue our lives, always looking around,

Condoning our nature to miss middle-ground.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

March 2024, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, John Paul Caponigro: “‘The Space Between’ engages the art directly, transcending mere description, surprisingly and insightfully noting what often goes unnoticed. Never departing from the original source, the observations it shares feel both personal and universal, reminding us of truths we already know but often forget. I feel I learned something while reading this poem written in response to my art; something that was intuitively felt became consciously clearer.”

