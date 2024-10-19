“Friend” by Gabby Wenzel

FRIEND
He waits by the door
when I come to school.
At recess, he waits for me
on the playground
with a smile.
He always tells me yes
and I try to always tell
him yes, too.
Isn’t that what friends do?
With other friends, it starts
out well but sometimes
it doesn’t end well.
With him, it always ends well.
Sometimes I think we are
the moon holding up the
sky, even when there are no stars.
—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Gabby Wenzel: “In a poem, I can run without legs and be in the sunshine under the clouds. My imagination does the thinking and my hand does the writing. It’s so fun!”