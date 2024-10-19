“Friend” by Gabby Wenzel

Gabby Wenzel (age 7)

FRIEND

He waits by the door

when I come to school.

At recess, he waits for me

on the playground

with a smile.

He always tells me yes

and I try to always tell

him yes, too.

Isn’t that what friends do?

With other friends, it starts

out well but sometimes

it doesn’t end well.

With him, it always ends well.

Sometimes I think we are

the moon holding up the

sky, even when there are no stars.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Gabby Wenzel: “In a poem, I can run without legs and be in the sunshine under the clouds. My imagination does the thinking and my hand does the writing. It’s so fun!”

