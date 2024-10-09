“Ruderal” by Katie Beswick

Katie Beswick

RUDERAL

Freddie, at last! We’ll take our secret to the grave.

—last words of Frances Weller, my great-grandmother

It was a life spent, mostly

stooped over things.

The counter at the butcher’s shop

her parents owned,

all through both wars,

wrapping bacon in brown paper parcels

as bombs fell

and far away, men she loved

were shot at;

sometimes blood from the steaks

would stain her dresses.

An ironing board,

straight-backed

perfect perpendicular;

she’d smoke as she ironed,

barely touching the cigarette,

pressing

all her weight upon each garment,

erasing the possibility of a crease.

And babies’ bottoms—

because babies came

and wouldn’t stop,

two at a time,

and the men were locked away or fighting

and anyway, wiping was woman’s work.

Then knitting needles

with their insistent clacks.

It’s good to know that in the cracks

between duties

she sprouted secrets,

like tufts of grass grow on wasteland,

just when you’re sure there is nothing fertile left.

I think now of her hardness—

the thick, sun-worn skin

folded over the bones of her face,

her hands’ dry crevasses,

that mouth, set in its unsmiling line—

as bark to a tree,

covering what’s tender beneath.

—from Prompt Poem of the Month

September 2024

__________

Prompt: Find someone’s last words, and use that as an epigraph in a poem where “death” is not mentioned by name. Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “____”

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter