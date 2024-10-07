“My Daddy Was an Appalachian Folksong” by Jennifer Hambrick

Jennifer Hambrick

MY DADDY WAS AN APPALACHIAN FOLKSONG

a harmonica-breathing picker of tunes,

wayfaring stranger, foot-stomping pilgrim

of sorrow unseen in honeysuckle and wildwood

flowers high on a mountain his daddy

and his daddy and his and his knew by heart.

Sunday mornings he sings off key and so loud

the brethren in front look back over their shoulders

and smile at us that smile of sweet charity.

Quiet down, Mama sizzles, and he swallows

the song deep into his belly till the organ stops

playing and the choir stops singing and the afterglow

of stars in our crowns lingers in the circle

unbroken. And the stories those songs tell—

the one about the carpenter’s wife who left him

and her baby and ran off with a man who said

he’d buy her more than biscuits and grease gravy.

When the song ends, she’s crying. I expect she still is.

Learned the words from Daddy with his whompy-jawed

tune and I wonder now what happened to that baby—

did he grow up and build houses like his pa?

Did she fail to thrive? On the overnight shift

the police scanner wails of a body in a dumpster,

and Daddy’s sent out, reporter’s notebook cornering

through a hole in his pocket, to get the story.

Heat hovers like a fiddle’s dying note as he

looks over the edge, steps away, loses his

stomach. You’d think the baby was sleeping,

he tells Mama later, except for those blue lips

and all the world’s dirges bury fire in his gut,

round his shoulders into a weary refrain. Time comes

years later and Daddy moves on to the by and by,

the baby’s ballad stuck in his throat, the rhythm

of her name unsung, not once lined out at a

summer evening hymn sing, never whispered

to shape notes washing like Jordan over the pews.

Some tunes, they say, are just too hard to carry.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

Tribute to Musicians

__________

Jennifer Hambrick: “In my first career, I performed as a professional flutist with major orchestras and in studio recording sessions. Classical music got under my skin during my tender years through an intense study of dance, and pop radio was the soundtrack for my adolescence. That musical immersion helped prepare me for all of my work with music, including my current career as a professional singer, classical music broadcaster, multimedia producer, and cultural journalist. I don’t often write poetry about music, but I do always write poetry—whatever the theme or subject—musically, by ear. The word-rhythms and vowel and consonant sounds I hear in my mind’s ear guide me through the creation of every poem I write. In this sense, the process of writing poetry is, for me, nothing short of making music with words, and the most important ingredient in my writing process is second nature to all good musicians: listening.” (web)

