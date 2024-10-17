“Passenger Deck” by Eric Kocher

Eric Kocher

PASSENGER DECK

Now we are on the ferry we flew to drive to,

It’s enormous engines vibrating

Every molecule, spreading out,

A family of ducks getting out of the way.

My wife claims there are fish jumping,

But every time I look up

They are gone, or she is lying.

I have become suspicious of my pursuit

Of remoteness, of seeking out places far away

And difficult to get to,

Places with fewer people, more trees.

I am suspicious

Because I know it’s at least somewhat

Insincere, that I very deeply need other people

Around me to feel safe, to feel important,

That part of my departure is the performance

Of departure, the making of the image of one.

This departure is certainly

Not about being alone.

My wife and I are here as a way of being

Even more together than we normally are,

Or maybe being together

In a way that we used to be all the time

Before our daughter was born.

Her birth made us closer, for sure,

It made our little story seem

Impossibly big and important,

Like we were conducting the soundtrack

To our daughter’s grand entrance

To being with other people, to being with herself.

But it also made certain parts of ourselves

And each other seem far away,

Like one of those distant places

I am always interested in going.

I tell my wife that, of all the places

On the planet, the place I want most to be

Is the North Pole, that I feel the Arctic calling me

As if from inside of a dream.

A smaller boat passes by and I’m surprised

When we are unmoved

By its little wake, that the waves,

Regardless of their size,

Should rock us, however gently.

But now we are on this gigantic boat

Looking for those people we used to be,

Trying to remember them without erasing

Each other, without erasing

The people that they have become

And all the ways they are growing still.

We also came here looking for whales,

I should add, that we bought tickets from people

Who promised we would see them.

And now that we are out here looking

For ourselves among them,

I have no idea why. Or, maybe,

I’m worried what might happen if they see me.

—from Sky Mall

2024 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Eric Kocher: “A little over ten years ago, my friend Mark made a joke. He said that I should try to be the first person to publish a poem in Sky Mall Magazine. There was something about shopping for the most inane, kitschy stuff on the planet while flying 30,000 feet above it, just to avoid a moment of boredom, that seemed to be the antithesis of poetry. The words “Sky Mall” got stuck in my head—lodged there. This is almost always how poems happen for me. Language itself seems to be in the way just long enough to build tension before it can open into a space that pulls me forward. These poems finally arrived while I was traveling, first alone, and then the following year with my wife, as a new parent in that hazy dream of the post-pandemic. Writing them felt like going on a shopping spree, of sorts, so I tried to let myself say yes to everything.”

