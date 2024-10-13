“How to Tell a Right-Trunked Elephant from a Lefty” by Lexi Pelle

Lexi Pelle

HOW TO TELL A RIGHT-TRUNKED ELEPHANT FROM A LEFTY

check for the side with ruffled whiskers

and wrinkles, elephants tend to tilt

their trunks to scoop fruit so one half’s

always a bit shabbier than the other. The end

of my husband’s left eyebrow is sparse

because of the direction he faces

while sleeping. All those beat-up tractors

heaving diesel across our fields,

the fluorescent smirk of strip malls

I see as I speed down Route 22,

the Canada geese—those trucker swans,

those bootlegged angels—if god’s

got a rumpled, favored side

we’re it. We’re the word

that’s been written with a dominant

hand. Is it because we longed for more

legible script? A world we’d slide

our sorrows down as long as it was written

in smooth cursive. We’re ready

to unknow now. When we place Bibles

in roadside motel rooms, slide

flowers into the spokes of white bikes,

when a woman calls the cops

and orders half pepperoni half

mushroom while her husband goes to

give her daughter a goodnight kiss,

we aren’t asking for answers

we’re asking god to switch hands.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Lexi Pelle: “Frank X. Gaspar wrote, ‘It’s never the aboutness of anything but the wailing underneath it.’ This poem, although based on a relatively uncharged article, was a slow settling into that wailing.” (web)

