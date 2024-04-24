“The New Battery Should Come Tomorrow” by Ruth Bavetta

Ruth Bavetta

THE NEW BATTERY SHOULD COME TOMORROW

Got up this morning thinking about going to see my daughter.

Which led to thinking about the remote for the garage door opener

which had stopped working when I replaced the battery.

Which led to searching online for garage door repairmen. Which led to

wanting to check the remote again before I called a repairman.

Which led to getting dressed so I could go outside. Which led to

remembering to brush my teeth. Which led to discovering my Waterpik

wasn’t working. Which led to researching online to find out

what the problem could be. Which led to

scrabbling around to find the extra tips that came with the Waterpik

and figuring out which was which and how to replace the tip.

So with Waterpik repaired I went outside and tried again

to make the garage door opener work. Which led to

my discovering that the little red light in the remote wasn’t on.

Which led me to fiddle with the batteries again. Which led to

my discovering I had ordered the wrong battery for it. Which led to

a protracted Amazon session looking for the proper battery

and figuring out which were in stock and would come soon

and didn’t come only in a pack of fifty.

So now I’m exhausted and I’m not going anywhere.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Ruth Bavetta: “I write at a messy desk overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Once, it was important to me to make sense of life. Now, I’m convinced that there is no sense-making. There is only what is and what has been. I am human, separate and mortal, and that’s where the poetry comes from. This poem is pretty much an accurate report of an actual morning a couple of years ago. This kind of thing happens with increasing frequency as we age. What can we do but laugh about it?” (web)

