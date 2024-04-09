“Abandoned Bicycle” by George Bilgere

George Bilgere

ABANDONED BICYCLE

A bicycle—a nice one—

has been locked to the lamp post

all summer and fall.

Tires gone flat.

A congregation of leaves

worshipping the wheels.

And on the brake levers

and the tiny bolts

that held the seat exactly

where someone wanted it to be,

rust is constructing

its sprawling embassies.

Maybe a drunk drifted

over yellow lines. A clot

formed in the thigh

and moved north.

Or somebody just got

sick and tired.

Anyway, the bike is waiting.

Its metals gleam urgently.

Soon the scavengers will come.

The pedals—unable to live

without each other—will vanish

into a fresh new marriage.

The seat will disappear

into a seat-shaped abyss.

One night, someone

will help himself to a wheel.

Not quite a bicycle,

but a start.

And the bike,

like an abandoned person,

will become a clock,

calibrated to measure

the precise duration

of loneliness.

—from Cheap Motels of My Youth

2023 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

George Bilgere: “When I was eight years old my parents got divorced. My mother packed her three kids into an old Chevy station wagon and drove us from St. Louis to Riverside, California, looking for a fresh start. She had visited there when she was an Army nurse stationed in LA during the war and fell in love with the place. That cross-country car trip, full of cheap diners, cheap hotels, and desperation, changed my life. I fell in love with the vastness and beauty, the glamor and tawdriness, of America. I’ve travelled all over the country since then, on that ancient and deeply American quest, the search for home.” (web)

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter