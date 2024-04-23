“The Return” by Kenny Williams

Kenny Williams

THE RETURN

When I returned to earth after forty thousand years

there were no more graves, no more cathedrals.

No public parks, no public. I looked everywhere

and couldn’t find a single statue of a hero put up

by a committee. There was simply none of that sadness

that can only be satisfied by a dose of dry-eyed Mahler,

sex in a sand trap or hunters in the snow. There were,

understand, no elevators. There were no jailbirds

to be prayed for, no thieves broken backward

across the tops of their crosses, no city walls or citadels

hung by a thread over the pit of the sky.

There had been a Russian documentary film

about a man gone in search of the birthplace of the wind,

but I couldn’t find it. There wasn’t the hospital garden

where, one cold Sunday morning, a man came to cut roses

in the face of all prohibitions, posted and implied,

for his wife, a girl he’d married ages ago, out of revenge

against the woman he loved, whose throat he feasted on

while her husband was in Honolulu with his lover,

who was working on her PhD in there’s-nobody-left-to-know-what,

probably something to do with marine mammals,

not a single specimen of which could I track down

to confirm or deny the rose-garden scene in its strange

un-hearable tongue. You must understand:

when I returned to earth after forty thousand years

there was not one single traffic circle or comic strip,

no Lucy diagnosing Charlie Brown or throwing

Schroeder’s piano in a tree. No one to take mental notes

on how a black-haired bitch handles competition.

No competition. No Darwin taking it all back

on his deathbed. No rest cures, glory holes, horsefly bites.

Not so much as a scrap of Brussels lace I might describe

in this report, in pointless triumph. Not so much

as a girl dressed like a garden statue, raising a birdcage

with no bird in it, like a lantern in the light of day.

In my mind and yours that cage tapers up into a copper nipple

with a ring through it. My friends, hear me when I tell you

there wasn’t so much as a dog to sniff me out.

—from Rattle #38, Winter 2012

2012 Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Kenny Williams: “All my poems are about the same thing: human duration, in time, between the Fall and the Last Day. ‘The Return’ seems to be some sort of exception, taking place after the Last Day, though very much shot through with its clarifying light. What’s more, the more I think about it, ‘The Return’ really describes two returns: the return to earth after forty thousand years and the return to report what wasn’t found there. Which of these two returns the title refers to depends, I guess, on the angle from which you read the poem. I’ve always been obsessed with the emptied earth needing a witness to its emptiness, and as I was writing the poem I had to grapple with the complication of that witness’s own need for an audience that would 1) share his frame of Western culture reference and 2) be real. I hold degrees from the University of Virginia and the Vermont College of Fine Arts. I own and operate The Fan Sitter, a pet care business, in my hometown of Richmond, Virginia.” (web)

