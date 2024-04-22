“Gay Chicken” by Animashaun Ameen

Animashaun Ameen

GAY CHICKEN

for b, y, s, and all the boys who knew me first.

We were nine and eleven with no concrete name

to christen the hunger in our loins. Fire,

then brimstone: wingless birds impatient

to fly the coop. We knew the face of the monster

waiting patiently under our beds. We knew

where to find it—how to feed into its fire

and touch it in all the right places so it would leave

us be when around the girls. We knew the essence

of music—of wrapping our secrets carefully

around our fingers and showing them to no one

but ourselves. We were fourteen, and then sixteen,

and then a little more alive than any of us could handle.

Hushed breaths, then stifled moans. Hungry, and then alive.

We played with the fire to the best of our abilities;

mastered the mechanics of doors and got better

at hiding this secret of ours: We took this hunger

and locked it in—behind the blackboards

at Boys’ Academy. Simpson Street. The dormitory.

The one-room apartment in Ilorin so tiny it nearly spilled

our secrets. But we locked this madness behind

our doors never to be found again. And we lived

because there was nothing else to do. And we lived

because there was nothing else we could have done

with the rest of our lives.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Animashaun Ameen: “I am a queer person who comes from a place that is determined to hunt and hurt people like me, and poetry provides me with the means to touch the faces of other boys like me and share my story with them—letting them know they are seen and are not alone in this long journey to becoming.”

