Amy Chan

MY MOTHER SAYS

My mother says I sing like a bird

on a winter’s day,

my mother, whose grace catches,

light on water,

on her changing face.

But if I am the bird and she the sea,

I sing because she flows through me.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Amy Chan: “Adrienne Rich writes that poetry (art, really) ‘ask[s] of us a grace in what we bear.’ That sums it up quite nicely for me—I write poems to find ‘grace in what we bear.’”

