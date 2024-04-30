“Synapses and Stardust” by Brandy Norrbom

Image: “Alignment II” by John Paul Caponigro. “Synapses and Stardust” was written by Brandy Norrbom for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2024, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Brandy Norrbom

SYNAPSES AND STARDUST

Six times you were cosmic dust in the universe

But this time you called me sanctuary running

Lines through the sand like bio-electricity the

Spaces between us humming like synapses you

Set us apart like monoliths in the desert sky all

Scratching shadows where the dark in me is

Pulling every state of was or being into the

Undertow of this magnetic rift and yes it’s

Polarized but so are the tides and the moon

Making us as orbital as all that other matter

Can we fold into and around each other a

Tesseract through time where every instance

Of you finds every instance of me?

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

March 2024, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “I love the idea of the ‘spaces between us humming like synapses,’ and the way one can almost sense that kind of electricity between the objects in this image. The thoughtful lack of punctuation makes the poem flow as if it’s all being said in one breath, which reflects the ‘suspended in space and time’ feeling of the artwork. The last two lines are beautiful and moving, and take the reader by surprise with their candid vulnerability. The ending seems to hang in the air after the poem is over, again perfectly mirroring the scene in the image.”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter