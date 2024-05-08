“How to Forget” by Nancy Miller Gomez

Nancy Miller Gomez

HOW TO FORGET

I am lining my memories up against the wall.

They are begging me for reprieve. Here is the night

I found you on the floor, folded

like laundry. Here are the bloody towels,

the smell of ammonia and rotting fruit.

Once I was a wife. Now

I am a wilderness. I am the grove

of aspens. All that’s left of you

are candle stubs and carpet stains.

All your goodbyes have turned into horses.

They are grazing peacefully. Your words

are blades of grass, our last argument

a pasture dotted with poppies.

That night I watched you wash

your bruised hands in the sink. Now,

I see two fish diving into a stream.

I am re-remembering the last time

we spoke. I have turned it into a holiday,

marked it on the calendar

with an asterisk. A day to eat cake.

A day to enter the cellar

and retrieve the special vintage

with its sweet notes of smoke and honey.

Lush on the tongue. Easy to swallow.

The golden crowned sparrows

have returned from their long summer

singing of loss. Three notes.

One for the knife, one for the cut,

one for all I have

forgotten.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Nancy Miller Gomez: “My childhood home was on a small lake in Kansas. I spent many happy hours there fishing with my brother. But I was terrified of the catfish. They looked like nightmares dredged up from a bad dream with their slimy, mottled skin, wide-set, gelatinous eyes, mouths open and groping and all those tentacle-like whiskers. I don’t know if my brother ever convinced me I could bring a dead thing back to life. Perhaps I have mis-remembered it. But ‘Resurrection’ is an attempt to capture my child-desire to believe in myself. According to Michael Anderson, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Cambridge, with ‘motivated forgetting’ you can forget with intentionality and sculpt your painful memories into something beautiful. In a New York Times article, Anderson says you can get better at this with practice. ‘How to Forget’ grew out of a thought exercise where the narrator is lining her memories up and making choices about which ones to kill off, and which ones to keep and reshape.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter