“Fresh” by Rasma Haidri

Rasma Haidri

FRESH

I think I heard a joke one time

about a woman who ironed her sheets.

This was in America, the Midwest

in case that explains why it was

funny. I didn’t laugh. Never ironed

a thing in my life, hardly ever

washed a sheet, and when I did

they came from the washer flat,

nearly folded, material wrinkle-free,

some kind of plastic I guess.

That was in that other life,

the one that ended the day I

visited your apartment, suddenly

craving to place my bare foot

on your bare calf, while you sat

in a cat-scratch chair, stitching

a bedsheet for your godson, some kind of

anti-embroidery, a Norwegian craft

involving removing threads

from cloth. I didn’t lift my foot

to touch your leg. I had a husband

and you were a woman

I only sort of knew from choir,

but around the room your fresh

laundry hung on racks, impossible

sweetness drugging my senses,

so when you stepped out, I acted,

no forethought or plan, no inkling

of the consequences, I lifted a pair

of your underpants to my nose,

inhaling the shocking premonition

of today—eighteen years on—

the sweet laundered scent in our bedroom

as I slip between cotton sheets

you have ironed so smooth and crisp.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Rasma Haidri: “My poems are like snapshots, a moment in freeze-frame that shows the whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. I never forgot the moment when I shocked myself by picking her underwear off the drying rack, but I didn’t think to write about it in my collection of poems that covers the trials and triumphs of that year we fell in love. I think all never-forgotten moments are poems in the waiting. I try to stay alert and notice when a memory is ready to tell me, in a poem, the reason it sticks. This memory is from the year we met, but its significance is for the 25-year anniversary book of love poems.” (web)

