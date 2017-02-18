#55 – Spring 2017

Civil Servants

Conversation with
A.M. Juster

Rattle #55The latest in our always-popular career tributes, Rattle #55 features a collection of seventeen civil servants—poets who have worked for various government agencies, including the EPA, the FDA, the CIA, the Census Bureau, and many more. Apparently working for the public produces a dry sense of humor, because many of the poems lean sardonic. These poets are also smart and down-to-earth, and just may restore your faith in bureaucracy. In the conversation section, Alan Fox talks to formalist and translator A.M. Juster, also known as Michael Astrue, who served as Commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

The winter issue also includes 21 poets in an eclectic open section, highlighted by haiku poets Penny Harter and Michael Dylan Welch, and former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser.

 

Civil Servants
Audio Available  Tim Amsden  Even Rottweilers Sing
Audio Available  Lisa Badner  I Had a Window
Audio Available  Taxi Court
Audio Available  David Blaine  The Box
Audio Available  Dane Cervine  The Guru
Audio Available  Maryann Corbett  Prayer Concerning the New …
Audio Available  Rodney Gomez  Rally
Audio Available  A.M. Juster  Triptych: Dream, Convenience Store, Bar
 Audio Available  David Kelly  Life in a Day
 Greg Kosmicki  The Lucky Ones
Audio Available  Arthur McMaster  Lada’s Lessons
 Bruce Niedt  The Man Peeling Sweet Potatoes …
 Marti Noel  Why We Climb Mountains
 Audio Available  Bradley Thomas  The Codified Book
 Audio Available  Pepper Trail  At the Forestry Institute, Hanoi
 Audio Available  Jane Wheeler  Playing with Matches
 John Yohe  Mid-July Tripod Lookout

Poetry
 Audio Available  Ace Boggess  Facebook Keeps Telling Me
 Audio Available  Steven Chung  Animal Densities
 Wendy Mitman Clarke  Still Life with Birds, Extinct
 Penny Harter  Night Howls
 Lola Haskins  Three Prominent People
 Tom C. Hunley  I Lie on a Hammock …
 Ted Kooser  Roadside
 The Sick Bat
 Shireen Madon  Dear Body
 Gwerful Mechain  To Her Husband for Beating Her
 David Miller  Hang Float Burn Bury
 Leah Nielsen  Elegy with an Elementary School …
 Audio Available  Jennifer Perrine  I Tell Death, Eventually
 Audio Available  Christine Potter  Receptionist (1972)
 Audio Available  Sarah Satterlee  Traveler
 Bob Sawyer  I Stole a Day
 Audio Available  Emily Sernaker  I Have Confidence
Audio Available  Truth Thomas  Boardwalk Empire
 William Trowbridge  Whiteout
 Audio Available  Michael Dylan Welch  Separation
 Melanie Wright  Twelve Weeks
 Audio Available  Sandra M. Yee  Your Shipwreck or Mine?

Conversation
A.M. Juster

Cover Art
Mark Hillringhouse

