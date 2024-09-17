“Roadside” by Ted Kooser

Ted Kooser

ROADSIDE

Someone has picked up after it, but it was there,

a half mile north of the interstate highway

where the paved spur ends and the gravel takes over,

a patch of waist-high weeds where what was once

a trailer park has since gone back to pasture.

It was never much more than a start, and it

never got anywhere close to a finish, just a half dozen

second- and third-hand cheap aluminum trailers

with windows glaring on their kitchen ends

and doors pulled shut on any hope of welcome.

They sat yards apart, like dice rolled out and left

where they’d stopped, and a few ambitious saplings

had pushed up under and worked their way in

and were leafing out over the roofs, and the lanes

which once led in, led in and under and were gone.

I suppose the trailers went for scrap, but if you and I

were to step over that wire with its dirty white rag

of surrender knotted dead center, we might just find

some part of something left behind by something

left behind, enough to show you what was there.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Ted Kooser: “I don’t want anything on the page to call attention to itself; I want the writing to be completely transparent and all of the revision I do is from difficulty toward clarity, and toward economy as well. I pare out a lot of things as I go, but, again, transparency is the issue with me. I want my reader to just simply go right through the screen of the words into the experience.” (web)

