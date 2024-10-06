“When the Hundred-Year Flood Hits Home” by Christiana Doucette

Christiana Doucette

WHEN THE HUNDRED-YEAR FLOOD HITS HOME

There is a gapping

in the chest when the water

outside pours indoors.

A continental

shift shuts down the panic that

will only drown me.

As the first tree gives

with a rush of wind and that

ground-shaking thunder

and then another

and another pound the house

next door. The roar as

oak folds shed like its

an old slice of bread around

raw celery spear.

There is clarity

of who must do what

to get where safely.

A laser focus

on further up and further

in gathering speed.

The wind whips razor

blade sheets of rain sideways as

everything roars. Doors

slam. My youngest’s hand

holds tight, as I urge older

sisters not to stare

but to move move move

to the house up the hill with

no trees and no creek

where yellow light pours

from storm-fogged windows like

freshly buttered toast.

Then the door opens.

We’re pulled inside where it’s warm.

Where it’s dry. Where it’s

safe. I look back home

just as the storm plants a tree

on my bedroom roof.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Christiana Doucette: “This poem was written as my phone battery depleted last night. We are on day four of no power, post-Helene. And I am so very grateful for good neighbors and bodily safety. I think we of the South Carolina upstate, and Western North Carolina will be carrying the terror of this storm for a long long time.” (web)

