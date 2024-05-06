“All of Them” by Tony Gloeggler

Tony Gloeggler

ALL OF THEM

Down Syndrome Larry, my favorite

guy in the residence, the perfect

blend of Pillsbury Dough Boy

and Charlie Chaplin, all gap toothed

grins, warm cuddles and charm

bowing to kiss my aunt’s hand

when she gave him a silver dollar

the Christmas I brought him home,

pirouetting anytime a pretty girl

walked by on Smith Street. Making

faces, silly sounds for store owners,

the free zeppoles, black and white

cookies, Italian ices rolled in. Robert,

nicknamed Notre Dame after

the hunchback, bouncing along

like a string puppet and smiling

constantly, saying hello to everyone,

thank you, whenever someone

did anything, answering yes

to every question posed his way,

always got extra help, the most

attention from new workers. Others,

like Jimmy, never had a chance.

Hulking, plodding and drooling

like a fountain that never granted

anyone’s wishes, grabbing your arm,

only letting go after a tug of war,

his spit drying on you, stinking

the rest of the day. Still, Ethel,

Jose, Riviezzio loved him best

while I shook my head, baffled.

Be careful with James, the silent

type going about his business, big

and powerful, quietly creating

collages or scrolling on his iPad,

sweeping the floor, doing laundry,

emptying the garbage. Easy to forget

the times he exploded, overturning

his desk, the refrigerator, hurling

utensils at the ceiling lights, cracking

his teeth chewing on the area rug

in a rage. Still, he was the top

draft choice whenever anyone

wanted Dunkin’ Donuts, a soda

from the corner bodega, or took

a ride to fill up the van, pick up

prescriptions, the perfect guy

to sit shotgun, tap along to whoever’s

favorite station, carrying packages

and opening doors. Then there’s John.

Visitors, acquaintances love him.

He remembers everyone’s name,

smiles all the time, makes cocktail

conversation like he’s running

for office, never admits he had

a bad day, takes five minutes

to ask a question, twice as long

to make a decision. Sometimes,

I get so bored with him I need

to scream. I’m tempted to tell him

to shut the fuck up, never come

to my office except in an emergency

until I remember the time I stood

at the top of the staircase, heard him

grumble his way down about all

the fucking bullshit he puts up with

every damn day, that fucking Tony

breaking his balls. All of them. Like

me and you, like everyone we know.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Tony Gloeggler: “I started writing poetry because I was always pretty quiet and no one was really talking about things I was feeling and thinking. Trying to turn my thoughts into a poem helped me understand myself and how I fit and didn’t fit in the world. That’s still what I’m doing whenever I write. This one’s about the guys in the group home I managed (the place I fit best, where things made the most sense) and how so few people outside the residence viewed them like they viewed anyone else, how they’re mostly just like everybody else. A little nicer or nuttier, funnier, weirder, less guarded. How a couple of them are two of my favorite people ever, how they could sometimes annoy the crap out of me. And how I miss them (apologies to Lee and Florencio for not letting them in the poem but luckily they don’t read poetry just like nearly everybody else) and the staff. Especially Larry.” (web)

