36 – Winter 2011

Description

Tribute to Buddhist Poets

Conversations with

M.L. Liebler & Chase Twichell

Releasing December 1st, this winter’s issue of Rattle highlights the work of 30 contemporary Buddhist poets. As Dick Allen writes in his introduction, Buddhism “is not a glimpse or gaze but an immersion. There’s no glass, no other side.” These poets don’t write about Buddhism, so much as they seek to live it—“my small boat is no one on this water,” writes Lola Haskins. All of their poems are full of compassion and mindfulness, informed by years of studying human experience from this unique perspective, which has much to offer Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike.

Rattle #36 also features an open section of 33 poets, and the 15 finalists for the 2011 Rattle Poetry Prize—with the $5,000 winner to be chosen for the first time by popular vote. In the conversations section Alan Fox’s speaks with M.L. Liebler and Buddhist poet Chase Twichell.