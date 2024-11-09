“Our Waitress’s Marvelous Legs” by Grace Bauer

Grace Bauer

OUR WAITRESS’S MARVELOUS LEGS

It’s men I’m prone to eye, but when she comes

to take our order, I’m too distracted

to think beyond drinks, too awed

by the ink that garments her limbs

to consider appetizers, much less entrees.

It’s not polite to stare, I know,

but the fact of her invites it.

Why else the filigreed ankles,

those Peter Max planets orbiting her

left shin, that Botticelli angel soaring

just below her right knee?

She’s a walking illustration, adorned

to amaze, yet as seemingly nonchalant

as the homely white-sneakered HoJo girl

I myself once was, describing the specials

of the day, listing our options for dressings,

then scribbling the choices we make

on her hand-held pad.

My companion can’t help wondering how far

up the ante goes, says he bets there’s a piercing

or two at the end of the, so to speak, line.

I’m more inclined to ponder motivation

and stamina—how long and how much

she suffered to make herself a work of art.

For I have no doubt, she sees her own flesh

as a kind of canvas. Her body as frame

and wall and traveling exhibition,

a personal statement on public display.

Same could be said of the purple tights

I wear beneath my frilly black skirt—

too bold a choice for some people’s tastes,

but not a permanent commitment.

Clothes make the woman more

than the man, despite the familiar adage,

and body as both self and other is

a contradiction we live with, however comfortably

—or not—we grow into our own skins.

I’ll admit part of what I feel

is admiration, even envy.

Whatever she may ever become

in this world, she will never again be drab.

She’ll wear this extravagance

of color and form as she grays

into more—or less—wisdom.

But tonight she simply performs

her duty as server, courteous and efficient

as she does what she can to satisfy

the hunger we walked in with, but not

the hunger the sight of her

inspires us to take home.

—from Rattle #36, Winter 2011

__________

Grace Bauer: “I am currently bent on surviving another winter in Nebraska, which might explain the longing for otherwise and elsewhere that keeps cropping up in my poems.”

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter