“Four Guys and a Truck” by Tony Trigilio

Tony Trigilio

FOUR GUYS AND A TRUCK

The rooms were stolen

by four guys who joked

about everything I owned,

talked and shrink-wrapped

my bookshelf at the same time.

I bought them pizza for lunch.

They hulked at the table

without their knees touching,

one pepperoni one plain,

argued about the Bears-Packers

game tomorrow. The mood

was muscular. I watched

the whole time (my excuse:

lower lumbar vertebrae).

The rooms crowded with couches,

mirrors, sconces, the droopy

desert painting I bought

the last year of my marriage—

what looks, lashed in bubble-wrap,

like a very large waffle. Could be

just another boring Saturday.

How they got the desk through

the kitchen. How they wrapped

a mattress. A ladder

in the living room where

my television used to be.

—from Rattle #36, Winter 2011

Tribute to Buddhist Poets

Tony Trigilio: “Within a two-year period, I got divorced, moved twice, and lost two close family members: ‘Four Guys and a Truck’ emerged from the awe and exhaustion of impermanence.” (web)

