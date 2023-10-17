“The Bittern at Abbott’s Lagoon” by John O’Reilly

John O’Reilly

THE BITTERN AT ABBOTT’S LAGOON

the walk to the sea belongs to the sea

we are drawn on as waves are

the late light is sidelong

a glance at a party

passed from one guest to the next

few have binoculars out for the bittern

on the other side of the lagoon

the walk pauses where those

who’ve been shown it show it to others

like a face in a tortilla

for some time we forget about the ocean

all of us eyeing this cryptic bird

which deems itself invisible

as we deem ourselves while exposed

soon darkness will sidle down

brought to the hem of the Pacific

that the bittern might recede

into invisibility amid the reeds

there upon its hunting ground

a shy and terrible god like ours

—from Rattle #36, Winter 2011



__________

John O’Reilly: “Lorca said he wrote poetry because he wanted people to like him. For a long time, I was charmed by his candor. I’ve come to think of it as poetic candor, with a riddle inside. I write in part to solve that riddle, while I paper the door of my refrigerator.”

