“In My Heart” by D. Dina Friedman

D. Dina Friedman

IN MY HEART

after E.E. Cummings

Here’s the secret: nobody knows

what the moon is made of. Nobody

understands our bodies’ common cheese,

or how vocal cords vibrating in a hot wind

can reach a harmony that pleases, even in dissonance.

Nobody knows why that tomato chose to birth itself

out of the compost pile, wrapping its vines

around the lone milkweed. Or how the praying

mantis managed its miraculous escape

just before I heaved the weed it perched on

and accidentally uprooted the volunteer tomato,

which I dug a hole for in the garden

and watered, though I don’t have much hope

for its survival. Yet, some of us persevere

like plants, sprouting where we don’t belong,

dragging our faltering bodies, foggy minds

all to look at the moon, to say: This matters.

This is why I’m still alive.

Prompt: “Write a poem after E.E. Cummings’ ‘[i carry your heart with me(i carry it in].’”

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Tribute to Prompt Poems

__________

D. Dina Friedman: “Prompts open a pathway to new perspectives, whether it’s a shortcut to my own subconscious, or simply an alternate way of seeing.” (web)

