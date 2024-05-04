“Psalm for Working Women” by Lynne Thompson

PSALM FOR WORKING WOMEN
A microwave is my savior; I shall not starve.
It alloweth me to eat quickly. It leadeth me
to purchase Stouffers in bulk.
It restoreth dehydrated onions. It delivers me
from pre-heating for pre-heating’s sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley
of canned goods, I shall fear no tin containers
for plastics art with me and glass and ceramics,
they comfort me.
It preparest a roast turkey in thirty-six minutes;
four for carrots when they’re ’waved on HIGH.
My rumaki comes out crisp.
Surely, defrosting and warming shall follow me
all the days of my life and I shall dwell
in the land of a Hotpoint forever.
—from Rattle #23, Summer 2009
Tribute to Lawyer Poets
__________
Lynne Thompson: “Although I was a civil litigator for more than fourteen years, the practice of law seldom, if ever, enters my poems. It’s as though that person has gone off for a long (and well-deserved) sleep and this poet—always bemused—has taken her place. I like her.” (web)