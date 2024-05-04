“Psalm for Working Women” by Lynne Thompson

Lynne Thompson

PSALM FOR WORKING WOMEN

A microwave is my savior; I shall not starve.

It alloweth me to eat quickly. It leadeth me

to purchase Stouffers in bulk.

It restoreth dehydrated onions. It delivers me

from pre-heating for pre-heating’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley

of canned goods, I shall fear no tin containers

for plastics art with me and glass and ceramics,

they comfort me.

It preparest a roast turkey in thirty-six minutes;

four for carrots when they’re ’waved on HIGH.

My rumaki comes out crisp.

Surely, defrosting and warming shall follow me

all the days of my life and I shall dwell

in the land of a Hotpoint forever.

—from Rattle #23, Summer 2009

Tribute to Lawyer Poets

__________

Lynne Thompson: “Although I was a civil litigator for more than fourteen years, the practice of law seldom, if ever, enters my poems. It’s as though that person has gone off for a long (and well-deserved) sleep and this poet—always bemused—has taken her place. I like her.” (web)

