“How It Happened” by Judith Fox

Judith Fox

HOW IT HAPPENED

I thought I’d be at his side when he died.

Didn’t think I’d find his body,

relied on the clinician

who said his cancer will take time

to spread . But death struck my husband

with a lizard-quick tongue.

Snatched him as he was reading,

a torn theater stub tucked between pages

marking his place.

I was washing dishes a room away—a thin wall

apart—belting out songs

I’ll never sing again. Believing we had months,

thinking there was time enough

to dry a second cup.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

Judith Fox: “I wrote nonfiction articles for national magazines, but didn’t start studying and writing poetry seriously until the spare text I wrote for my photography book, I Still Do: Loving and Living with Alzheimer’s rekindled my life-long love of poetry. (My father gave me A Child’s Garden of Verses on my fifth birthday; don’t ask me to recite ‘My Shadow’ unless you really want to hear it.) I’m twice-widowed and live in Los Angeles.” (web)

