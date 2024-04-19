“Something Fishy” by Michael Dylan Welch, C.R. Manley & Tanya McDonald

Michael Dylan Welch, C.R. Manley & Tanya McDonald

SOMETHING FISHY

a rengay written on a Washington State Ferry

salmon time—

the path to the creek

free of cobwebs

mdw

he warns us again—

don’t eat the pufferfish

crm

field trip—

the cold stare

of the passing shark

tm

the guppy circling

down the toilet

mdw

motionless angelfish—

still waiting

for my order

crm

one fish, two fish

I switch off her bedside lamp

tm

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

Tribute to Collaboration

Michael Dylan Welch, C.R. Manley, & Tanya McDonald: “‘Something Fishy’ is a rengay we wrote mostly on the ferry between Edmonds and Kingston, Washington. Fish seemed like a natural theme to write about while we crossed the Puget Sound. Michael wrote the first rengay with Garry Gay, its inventor, in 1992, and has been promoting the form ever since, with essays and my website. Renku always links and shifts between the verses as it seeks to taste all of life, but rengay deliberately focuses on a single theme, which we had fun exploring in various fishy nuances.”