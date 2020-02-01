February 1, 2020

Courtney Kampa

SELF-PORTRAIT BY SOMEONE ELSE

The afternoon we traced our 2nd grade bodies

with poster paint, legs V-shaped on paper

like the outlines of victims at a crime scene,

I was the only girl stuck partnered with a boy—

his fists filthy from prying back scalps

of onion grass, bug shells crushed up in his teeth

because he’d liked the sound. He refused

all paint-colors but blue. Leaned over me,

complaining loudly to his friends. Then his lip,

heavy with focus. And the red wing

of his tongue. Dragging his paintbrush

like a match in a room of gasoline. The week before

Debbie Kaw passed a note saying babies

came from standing too close to a boy,

or if one sweat on you, or spat

in your direction. So the girls called it brave, what I did,

letting one trace me. And I let them think so—

let them run ahead in the carpool line,

the blood still returning to my knees.

Let my mother hang it full length on the refrigerator.

The white space something I’d stepped from.

Its thick blue line sort of wobbly

between my thighs, where his hands shook.

In the mornings my little sister would stand

on one foot, looking at it. Her groggy pajamas.

Her hands playing in her lunatic hair.

—from Rattle #36, Winter 2011

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Courtney Kampa: “One of the many 23-year-olds in New York City, I’m from Virginia and miss it.” (web)