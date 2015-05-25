#48 – Summer 2015

New Yorkers

Conversation with
Jan Heller Levi

Rattle #48

Releasing this June, Rattle #48 features the poetry of seventeen real New Yorkers, and a delightful conversation with Jan Heller Levi, recorded live in her Manhattan apartment. Nearly 9 million people call the five boroughs home, squeezing into a land area of just 305 square miles. How does life in such a unique locale enter into the poetry, and what do New Yorker poets have in common? We explore, in the smallest regional theme we’ve ever done.

New York City isn’t the half of it, though—the issue’s large open section also features another 24 poems from around the world.

New Yorkers
 Ryan Black  Fragments of a Shooting Script
 Audio Available  Susana H. Case  Hold Me Like You’ll Never Let Me Go
 Bill Christophersen  Neighbor
 Audio Available  Coco de Casscza  At Jury Duty
 Audio Available  Kim Dower  I Wore This Dress Today for You, Mom,
 Audio Available  Tony Gloeggler  Pilgrimage
 Linda S. Gottlieb  Continuing Education
 Audio Available  Michele Lent Hirsch  But How Can You Name What …
 Jan Heller Levi  New Poems
 Audio Available  Arden Levine  Miss Jacklyn Analyzes Love
 Audio Available  Martin H. Levinson  Gilly Gilly Ossenfeffer Katzenellenbogen …
 Peter Marcus  And They’re Running
 Audio Available  Joan Murray  Our First Five Days in the Country
 Harry Newman  Offering
 Audio Available  Myra Shapiro  In a Room at the Marriott Marquis
 Katherine Barrett Swett  Central Park Zoo, 1970
 The Poe Cottage, 1992
 Marilynn Talal  After

Open Poetry
 Audio Available  Luke Bauerlein  1969
 Audio Available  Ace Boggess  Watching The Wizard of Oz in Prison
 David Bottoms  Rehab
 Dennis Caswell  Career Self-Assessment
 Audio Available  Meg Eden  Giving Birth
 Nausheen Eusuf  Selfie
 Audio Available  Joseph Fasano  Eros
 Audio Available  Richard Fenwick  In Diminuendo
 Fred Fox  Horsefly
 Bill Freedman  She Took Everything in the Room …
 Catherine Freeling  In the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
 Don Kimball  Burial for a Stray
 Alison Luterman  One Among a Thousand …
 Kathleen McGookey  At the Playground
 Mary Meriam  Ars Poetica
 Scott Miles  I Dream I Dance with My Sister
 Donald Platt  Essential Tremor
 Sam Sax  Lorazepam
Audio Available  Knud Sørensen  The Record of Conduct Book
 Audio Available  Wally Swist  Nautilus Shell
 Rob Talbert  Finality
 William Trowbridge  What Ever Happened to …?
 Keychain Peep Show
 Audio Available  Ken Wagner  To the Man About to Put the Lampshade …

Conversation
Jan Heller Levi

Photography
John Protsman

