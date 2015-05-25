48 – Summer 2015

Description

New Yorkers

Conversation with

Jan Heller Levi

Releasing this June, Rattle #48 features the poetry of seventeen real New Yorkers, and a delightful conversation with Jan Heller Levi, recorded live in her Manhattan apartment. Nearly 9 million people call the five boroughs home, squeezing into a land area of just 305 square miles. How does life in such a unique locale enter into the poetry, and what do New Yorker poets have in common? We explore, in the smallest regional theme we’ve ever done.

New York City isn’t the half of it, though—the issue’s large open section also features another 24 poems from around the world.

$5.95