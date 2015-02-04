#47 – Spring 2015

Japanese Forms

Conversation with
Richard Gilbert

Rattle #45

Rattle #47 features 25 poets writing in Japanese forms, and an extremely insightful conversation with haiku scholar Richard Gilbert about the often misunderstood form, and how it relates to Japanese culture. Spanning haiku, senryū, tanka, haibun, haiga, renku, and rengay, the issue demonstrates the wide range of possibilities that these forms allow, from Billy Collin’s witty seventeen-syllable haiku, to Michael Mejia’s photopoetic exploration of salaryman culture. It’s an issue full of deep insight and deft humor. It’s also the first time we’ve ever published collaborative poems—here we have two, including the lyrically stunning “Midday Heat” by Jonathan Weinert and Debra Kang Dean.

As if that weren’t enough, we’ve returned to our old habit of splitting issues, so #47 provides a dozen open poems to rattle you in the usual fashion.

 

Open Poetry
Mike Bove Our Neruda
Jackson Burgess Trigger Warning
Erik Campbell Anniversary
What I Mean When I Use the Term …
Rhina P. Espaillat One Defense
L.M. Ferreira Muybridge
Lola Haskins Mortality
John Herschel KGB Orchestra at the High School Prom
Greg Kosmicki Whenever I Peel an Orange
 Audio Available Abby E. Murray Phantom Limb
Christopher Presfield Deep Water
Amber Rambharose Portrait of the Second Wife as Understudy

Japanese Forms
 Audio Available Roberta Beary Genetics
 Audio Available Presbyopia
 Audio Available David Bowles Three Translations
 Audio Available Helen Buckingham Three Haiku
Billy Collins Five Haiku
Michael Luis Dauro from Haiku in Concrete [ankles splashed]
from Haiku in Concrete [from winter hands]
 Audio Available Peter Fiore What If
Richard J. Fleming Three Haiku
Richard Gilbert Three Haiku
Jeff Haas Four Senryū
 Audio Available Mariko Kitakubo After Fukushima
 Audio Available Jee Leong Koh Three Haiku
 Audio Available Deborah P. Kolodji Four Haiku
 Audio Available Timothy Liu Five Senryū
 Audio Available Bob Lucky Working with Ghosts
 Audio Available Michael Mejia from Salaryman [Umami]
from Salaryman [To arrange oneself]
from Salaryman [No George]
from Salaryman [A certain sorrow]
Marsh Muirhead Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms
Willows on the Crow
Four Haiku
George Swede Three Haiku and a Tanka
Kenny Tanemura Bashō’s Hut: A Haibun
Charles Tarlton Simple Tanka Prose for the Seasons
John Samuel Tieman Haiku Sequence
 & Walter Bargen
Jack Vian Musashi-san
Jonathan Weinert Midday Heat: A Twenty-Stanza Renku
& Debra Kang Dean
Michael Dylan Welch True Colours

Conversation
Richard Gilbert

Photography
Gail Goepfert

