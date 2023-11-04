“Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms” by Marsh Muirhead

ALCOHOL, TOBACCO, AND FIREARMS
Haibun
The blued barrels of the shotguns stuck out over the hood of the station wagon, pointing away from the men who were smoking, the smoke rising in the breeze, drifting into the corn field. The corn stalks rustled in the breeze. Two pheasants lay on the roof of the station wagon. The dogs were somewhere out in the corn, looking for the other downed birds. The men shared a bottle in a brown paper bag and waited for the dogs.
jokes about women
the scent of whisky
on every word
—from Rattle #47, Spring 2015
Tribute to Japanese Forms
Marsh Muirhead: “Haiku and haibun are a great place to store and flex the notions and images that come to us all the time and everywhere. They are sometimes starts to longer pieces, or as finished writing they serve as a kind of journaling, whether as fact or fiction, about our own lives or others we imagine.”