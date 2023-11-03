“Diet Coke” by Lexi Pelle

Lexi Pelle

DIET COKE

All I saw my mother drink

for years. In the diner, served

with a striped straw and shredded

paper beanie or sometimes

at Stop & Shop just before checkout,

its perfect plastic body pulled from

the squat fridge that sits underneath

the conveyor belt—but most often

sipped from a silver can on the porch.

She never asked for ice. Never dared

to dilute the fizzy pollution of artificial

sweeteners. The first time I tried it

I thought it tasted like a backhanded

compliment, surprisingly good,

the dark dizzying lake like a cactus

burped Splenda into my mouth.

The flavor so far from milk or juice,

like a fresh-squeezed robot, a supermodel’s

saliva. My sister and I sat around her

like the students of Socrates and watched her

succumb to the only sweetness she ever allowed

herself. A true mother, listening

to the questions it spat into the air,

voice lifted at the end of every swallowed

sentence. Let’s play the quiet game?

she suggested on long car trips

to Hershey or to one of Kate’s soccer

tournaments and only then could we all hear it

whisper to her from the cup holder

as a speed bump puddled the lid

and she brought the spill to her lips.

Prompt: “This poem was written in an Ellen Bass workshop. Bass asked us to write poems with ‘thingitude’ or poems that use and celebrate the observation of the real. We looked at Thomas Lux’s poetry, with a focus on his poem ‘Refrigerator, 1957’. Bass asked us to pay close attention to the sounds, humor, and asides in Lux’s poem and, afterwards, to try to incorporate some of that vibrancy into our own work.”

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Tribute to Prompt Poems

__________

Lexi Pelle: “Years ago I read The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp. In it she says, ‘Before you can think out of the box, you have to start with a box.’ Prompt poems give me that box. Like poets who use form to aid their ideas, I sometimes need a good prompt to get me writing.” (web)

