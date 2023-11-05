“This Again” by Bob Hicok

Bob Hicok

THIS AGAIN

The recommendation from some website quoted on the news

is to rape, cut the throats of, and throw female Jews

off a cliff. But how far are the cliffs of Ithaca

from Cornell, where the raping and throat slashing

is supposed to occur? And if you don’t have a car,

are you supposed to borrow one or can you Uber a body

to a cliff and ask the driver to wait while you chuck it off?

And what if you’re afraid of heights? It’s time we address

the shocking lack of detail in antisemitism. It’s one thing

to hate Jews but another to ask me to hate Jews

without telling me how to hate Jews or why I should hate anyone

when loving everyone is an option. A difficult one, I admit,

impossible even, but in a process sense, it requires no knives

or cars or evil and can be conveyed in a simple phrase:

See someone, love someone. Or, Love thy neighbor

as thou loves apple pie. Or, love thy stranger

as thou loves starlight for touching us

without knowing our names. Have you ever felt

as brittle as kindling shattering to pieces

just under the shower curtain of your skin?

It’s a rhetorical question because I know you have

and will, as I have and do right now.

So screw every cult of hate. Every bullet and knife

and bomb and shitty thing said under the breath

or with the full conviction of the lungs. If you see a Jew,

be a Jew. If you see a Muslim, be a Muslim. If you see a human,

be a human. The lend an ear or a hand kind.

The “how’s it going” kind. The kind kind. No one chooses who

or where or when to be. We just sort of collectively are.

So hating you for being you makes no more sense

than you hating me for being me. And I don’t want to be raped

or have my throat slashed or get thrown off a cliff,

hard as that is to believe. I want to see the cliffs of Ithaca

in moonlight. The Kaaba in Mecca circled by a crowd

pulsing with faith. The Ice Hotel in a snow storm.

I want a really good pizza with an egg on it.

To kiss my wife on top of the Eiffel Tower.

All the parts of her that are Jewish

and all the parts that are human

and all the parts that make her sigh and moan.

Being human means understanding that being human

is the hardest thing you’ll ever do.

That we’re all partisans in this struggle,

fellow teamsters in not knowing

what the hell is going on, brothers and sisters

stuffing our befuddlement every morning

into pants and dresses we hope

don’t make us look fat and stupid and lost.

Everyone I know feels lost. The trick is

to feel lost together. Maybe you have a map

and I have a canteen. Certainly someone

has a pogo stick or cyclotron. We need food

and light and harmonicas and theremins

and stories about monsters

who decide not to eat the child

or stomp the village or fly over the night

with death on their wings. Lost together,

our nowhere becomes our somewhere. Lost together,

the dream of home never dies.

—from Poets Respond

November 5, 2023

__________

Bob Hicok: “Don’t know what to say about this, other than what the poem does.”

