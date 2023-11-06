“Mark” by Katherine Lo

Katherine Lo

MARK

Not everything hard will break you, but it will

probably leave a mark,

like the scratch on the front bumper

from a ladder propped against the garage wall,

the one you didn’t even know you’d touched

until it started moving. Even then

a brief moment of bewilderment at this spontaneous

wobble before your brain understood

and your foot stomped the brake. That we don’t

always feel the damage

is a kind of grace, the reprieve of a door pushed

against an overstuffed closet,

solid restraint to the chaos waiting to fall

on your head the minute you forget

and pull it open. You need to deal with it ,

some might say, and they may be right. But first

there’s laundry, and groceries, and teeth

to floss. Some Saturday, after you’ve said goodbye

to friends in some parking lot, you’ll head to your car

and squat in the space

and light you never have in the garage,

and take a look. Long black scrape, white paint

crimped at the edges. But not bad. Nothing worth

the trouble of fixing.

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

__________

Katherine Lo: “This poem came out of a conversation with a friend about the coping mechanisms we all have and how they help us move forward, even with some damage.”

