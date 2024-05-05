“I Reached Out and Am Awaiting a Response” by John Arthur

John Arthur

I REACHED OUT AND AM AWAITING A RESPONSE

I’m the Lebron James

of local bureaucrats.

Give me a project

and I’ll manage it

step by step like a PMP

using the waterfall method.

I’m shooting eighty-three

percent with these

crumbled up reports,

my desk as a backboard

for this waste paper basket.

I’ve got ninety-nine

passwords stored in

my head and I can

estimate the total

square footage of a building

with just one glance.

I rotate the same

two pairs of pants.

And once per year

when I go to France

I refuse to check

my email. Someone else

can pick up the refuse.

I’m just eating snails

and strolling Montmarte

buying street art

which I’ll hang

from the walls

of my cubicle in city hall

hoping someone will ask

where I found it

but no one ever does

and look, it’s not that

I’m trying to stall

it’s just for each decision

I’ve gotta call

a committee. This shit

is still a democracy

even when the ballots

are clouded with Meta’s

pixelated prop gun smoke

and I denote

I shall not poke

the sleeping commissioner

who right now is bumbling

through a speech

written by a Rutgers

college intern who uses AI

to craft policy briefs

in their briefs and listen,

everyone knows New Jersey

spends the most

per square mile

on repaving its roads.

Pot holes like pock marks

on my face. With legal pot

to fill any shortfalls

in our budgets

which barely budge

even when everyone’s

taxes go up

faster than a luxury

apartment complex.

And before nodding

out I hear your voice

again and again saying

Yes, please hold,

I’ll transfer you now.

—from Poets Respond

May 5, 2024

__________

John Arthur: “The Lakers lost in the NBA playoffs and my news feeds have been inundated with debate over whether Lebron James is the greatest basketball player of all time or whether it’s Michael Jordan. That prompted the ‘I’m the Lebron James of local bureaucrats’ opening, and the rest of the poem just came out basically as is. By the way, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest of all time.”

