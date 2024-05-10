“Resurrection” by Nancy Miller Gomez

Nancy Miller Gomez

RESURRECTION

When I was five my brother convinced me

to perform mouth to mouth on a catfish

floating belly up in the scum that gathered

in the lake behind our house. He said I had the power

to bring it back, though it was my choice.

I followed his directions, leaned over the dock,

pressed my lips against the stiff ridge of its mouth

(while keeping its bloated body submerged

beneath the oily sheen) and began to breathe in

and out as I opened and closed the bony folds

of its gills. At first, my brother held my ankles, to steady me

so I wouldn’t fall off the dock. I kept breathing

in through my nose­—­sting of creosote and pond rot—

and out through my mouth—a soft exhale of prayer.

You already know I did not bring the fish back to life,

though it wasn’t for lack of trying. I kept breathing

into that dark opening long after my brother said to quit,

long after he got bored and wandered off,

and the setting sun bathed the brackish water in gold.

I kept breathing in and out, long after the night cooled,

and the stars rose, and my mother found me asleep

on the dock, her voice calling me back from that place,

where the fish turned its rapturous eyes away from the moon,

and dove back to its sanctuary of darkness.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Nancy Miller Gomez: “My childhood home was on a small lake in Kansas. I spent many happy hours there fishing with my brother. But I was terrified of the catfish. They looked like nightmares dredged up from a bad dream with their slimy, mottled skin, wide-set, gelatinous eyes, mouths open and groping and all those tentacle-like whiskers. I don’t know if my brother ever convinced me I could bring a dead thing back to life. Perhaps I have mis-remembered it. But ‘Resurrection’ is an attempt to capture my child-desire to believe in myself. According to Michael Anderson, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Cambridge, with ‘motivated forgetting’ you can forget with intentionality and sculpt your painful memories into something beautiful. In a New York Times article, Anderson says you can get better at this with practice.” (web)

