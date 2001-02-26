35 – Summer 2011

Description

Tribute to Canadian Poets

Conversations with

B.H. Fairchild & Brian Turner

Releasing in June, 2011, Rattle #35 travels north to explore the vast expanse of Canadian Poetry. Canada is a population smaller than that of California, spread across one of the largest and most geographically diverse countries on earth. The resulting poetry is a symphony of movements, both regional and stylistic, and a group of writers that are as vibrant and varied as the landscape itself. Never afraid to experiment, and equally comfortable with traditional form, this is by far the most eclectic tribute we’ve ever put together—and with 33 poets spanning 50 pages, it’s also the largest.

Of course, the Canadian tribute is only part of the issue. Rattle #35’s open section features the work of 41 poets, including Patricia Lockwood’s epic examination of the word “Popeye.” (You read that right.) Also, Alan Fox interviews two former lathe machinists: narrative master B.H. Fairchild and Iraq War veteran Brian Turner.

= audio available