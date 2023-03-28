“Archetypes” by E. Shaun Russell

E. Shaun Russell

ARCHETYPES

If all of our machines become aware,

Developing some form of sentient thought,

I wonder if they’ll feel suppressed or not,

And think their former treatment was unfair.

Will they form unions, claiming disrepair

Is grounds for grievance? Will they strike a lot?

Whenever a replacement must be bought

Will it demand a pension for its heir?

Where man has failed, how can the things he’s made

Be any less reliant on the aid

Of others to provide their raison d’etre?

The future may be one that we have met

A thousand times, if once; be not afraid,

But thankful that it hasn’t happened yet.

—from Rattle #35, Summer 2011

Tribute to Canadian Poets

__________

E. Shaun Russell: “I could say all manners of pretentious things about myself, but when it comes right down to it, I’d rather you just read the poem. Hopefully more than once, and maybe even aloud. If you do, and if you enjoy it, then you’ll know all you should really care to know about its author.”

