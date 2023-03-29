“Gonzo” by Éanlaí P. Cronin

Éanlaí P. Cronin

GONZO

the gonzo mug, the first thing for which i reached

that night when i was twelve and i returned

to the cubicle in the convent i called home

where one hundred and thirty girls

shuffled along the marble corridors of this once

british landlord’s manor, the irony of such a gaggle

of indigenous women speaking nothing

but our native tongue in a place where once we

would have been cailín aimsire s, no more than scullery maids,

no less than always available to the whims and wants

of some hungry force tossing his occupying seed into unwelcomed

furrows, here now our victory. our time. irish clambering back

into the molecules of memory. day by day. phrase by

repeated phrase. were i there again, it would be

more than enough, the daily baptism

of language resurrecting from the bones. back then, its loss

sauntered along in the blood, the brutality of one native

against another. who had words for damage done? who dared

begin the job of that unraveling? the month february.

the day valentine’s. just told by mother

superior that the senior girl i adored (let me tell you here

that this was a love that lasted all of fifteen minutes, beginning

to finish, no idea in me of its great need, just one embrace

in the darkness of a music room while others

scurried past on their way from evening supper to study hall

so that she and i arrived late and my heart knew

something it had not known before, someone had claimed

me entirely as their own). the hooked finger of mother

superior beckoned from the dais. she whispered in my ear

in the quietness of that once banquet room

that this liaison was to cease.

some snap undone.

night prayers in church singing

to a god i hated. climbed the spiral staircase, unearthed

the hidden envelope among my white knee socks.

emptied the contents of my father’s heart

pills into the saucer of my palm. filled the gonzo mug

half way with freezing water. swallowed the lot. watched my reflection

in the darkness of the window. smiled.

i remember that.

smiled at her authority.

climbed into bed.

waited. counted each breath. just as i had done

months before. on the surgeon’s table. count backwards,

the masked man had asked.

ten to one, good girl.

i did the same.

i can’t remember

where i stopped.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Tribute to Irish Poets

Éanlaí P. Cronin: “Born and reared in a small, Irish-speaking village in the southwest of Ireland, I learned, early in life, that language and land were intertwined. Indeed language and life itself were married in such a way that the singular incantation of a proverb or prayer evoked the nature of the Gael inside the blood, no matter how cold or indifferent one had become to one’s own native origins, no matter how deep a schism history had created in the marrow of the Irish psyche. An Irish verse or a psalm could bring a grown man or woman to tears in our winter kitchen. And I, as a child, could spend hours weeping in a quiet corner at something I didn’t fully understand but knew to be true and real. As real as the thinning carpet on which I sat. Or the small footstool upon which I perched at my mother’s feet by a roaring range. It seemed, back then, in the 1970s, and still to this day, that to hear the native tongue, to sing a traditional song, to recite an epic verse, ‘as Gaeilge,’ was to rebirth within the Irish skin something nearly dead and gone. To make room, not for the terrible beauty Yeats mourned, but for the trembling truth of the savage restored. Savage because we had, even in my childhood, come to view ourselves, through the eyes of long oppression, as mongrels of a kind, uncivilized, shameful, wanting in some way. Yet, not a word of such a thing ever spoken or dissected. As though to be Irish and to be broken were the common weather through which we moved. All of us flawed tokens. My task, as an Irish child, is to pen whatever I can that will rouse the Irish soul in my beloved homeland, and in me. To make sound that which has been silent and dying. To become once more unbound, her and I, in all our original splendor.” (web)

