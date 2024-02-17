“Love to But” by Julie Bruck

Julie Bruck

LOVE TO BUT

Our very important neighbor’s

fused to his new Cingular headset:

Now he can talk and walk.

Blah-blah-blah goes Mr. de Broff.

This makes it hard to hear

even the packs of feral dogs

howling all night, or the cats

doing what they do in our dark

fog-bound city gardens.

The world needs its chemistry

checked, that’s for sure.

The poisoned river is high,

fast at this time of year.

Fences between houses are down,

and we all like our boundaries.

Pharmacies? Closed.

All essential services, shut.

Time to fetch my daughter

from a birthday party which

ended in 1963, but she runs late.

Sometimes, I have to pry her

from the door-jamb, carry

her to the car like a small,

warm totem pole with sneakers.

A yellow Hummer slipped

through a crack in our street

on Tuesday: not seen nor

heard from since, despite

the crowd of looky-lu’s,

still milling around out there.

Love to. But these are

strange times. I could

expire before I meet

you at the gate. Yessir.

Love to. Toothache.

Can’t.

—from Rattle #35, Summer 2011

Tribute to Canadian Poets

_________

Julie Bruck: “To decline, to refuse, dig in one’s heels, to resist like a small dog its leash—I find that gesture so alluring, such a sweet, guilty pleasure. Writing ‘Love to But’ also furnished an opportunity to complain (another underrated pastime) about a neighbor who considers mobile phone use a public harangue even as the world ends. Doh! I guess Mr. de B. and the speaker of this poem aren’t so different.”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter