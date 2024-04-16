“While Taking a Nap, the Invisible Stenographer Dreams She Can Play the Violin” by Kathleen A. Wakefield

Kathleen A. Wakefield

WHILE TAKING A NAP, THE INVISIBLE STENOGRAPHER

DREAMS SHE CAN PLAY THE VIOLIN

Cithern, lyre, lute, viola d’amore—

all her life she’s dreamt of playing

something she can stroke

and pluck, pass her hand over like a god.

She lifts her bow in the empty hall,

dark but for the circle of light she stands in.

How easily the notes spiral out, as if drawn from her throat,

then descend in a near ruinous scale, quiver

and soar until she’s lifted out of herself, out of this world

without a word.

She’s learned this piece by heart.

Now she invents as she goes, swaying

at the knees, glissando,

accelerando,

piz-zi-cato—

She wonders if there’s someone in the darkness

listening to the jazz riff she’s arrived at,

sweet licks of sound, hot, sexy,

a little sad, the voice

she didn’t know she had.

—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012

__________

Kathleen A. Wakefield: “The Invisible Stenographer is a persona that found me a few years ago. Some people say poetry can’t change a life, but I beg to differ. She (the Gregg shorthand gal) kept me going at a time when my life was horrible. She was fun to write about, crazy, sometimes terribly sad. I’m giving her an awful lot of credit and it sounds ridiculous, I know …” (web)

39 SHARES Facebook Twitter