59 – Spring 2018

Description

Immigrant Poets

Conversation with

Alejandro Escudé

The Spring 2018 issue features a tribute to Immigrant Poets—eighteen poets who no longer live in their countries of birth, often exploring the sense of place and identity. Some poets have emigrated from places like Hong Kong, India, Sudan, and the Ukraine to the United States, while others moved abroad from the U.S. In the conversation section, editor Timothy Green talks to Argentinian-American poet Alejandro Escudé. Having emigrated to California as a child, Escudé shares his experience, before moving on to topics like “fidgit poetry” and gun control.

The issue also includes 21 poets in another eclectic open section, including everything from phallogocentrism to fish-burgers, and a long topical prose poem co-written by Denise Duhamel and Julie Marie Wade.