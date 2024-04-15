“Waymarks” by Michele Root-Bernstein, Laszlo Slomovits & Jennifer Burd

Michele Root-Bernstein, Laszlo Slomovits & Jennifer Burd

WAYMARKS

smalle raine downe

… this longing

for a change

mrb

shall I compare thee

sunlight caught in the web

ls

new preferred pronoun

did gyre and gimble

in the wabe

jb

let us go then, you and I

(motorized wheelchairs)

mrb

forked lightning

… took the one

less traveled by

ls

outside the checkbox

the hill we climb

jb

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

Tribute to Collaboration

__________

Michele Root-Bernstein, Laszlo Slomovits & Jennifer Burd: “We have been writing rengay together since the start of the pandemic in 2020. A rengay is a six-verse collaborative poem, using a set alternating pattern of three-line and two-line haiku. Usually two poets compose a rengay; a threesome like ours is unusual. For each rengay, we begin by suggesting some opening haiku and posing a theme. Then the round-robin begins, as we respond to, link with, and shift from each other’s haiku. When we complete a rengay, we work together to clarify the theme, hone the language, and safeguard the space between lines and verses which allows the poem as a whole to breathe. When the rengay takes off in a direction none of us could envision on our own, it’s a sheer delight.”