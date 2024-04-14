“Against the Solar Eclipse” by Alejandro Escudé

Alejandro Escudé

AGAINST THE SOLAR ECLIPSE

It’s a black swath that cuts across

A part of the country that’s a myth.

Does Ohio even exist? Not here,

Where the post office blends

With the sky and the cops drive

Black and white cars off freeway

Overpasses. In one photo, a man

Peers down at a brass contraption

Like some 21st century Galileo,

A pinprick on the sun shadowed

By that communist rock in the sky.

Or was it the other way around?

I can’t recall. It’s all mathematical

Gibberish, if you ask me. A train

Stopped the traffic the other day

And that was more real than the

Eclipse. The sun is like an orange

At the grocery store at age fifty.

Who still buys the citrusy orbs?

If fact, the supermarket aisles

Are too bright these days. I should

Wear those ISO glasses they all

Wore to observe the eclipse.

See what? Nature? Apocalypse?

Down on this planet, it’s light

Pandemonium. Hysteria denied.

I’ve had enough of branded news.

Music mimicking music. It’s called

The cosmos. That death-trap

Beyond the atmosphere. Boneless

Graveyard, aqueduct to nothingness.

Honestly, I’ll take God. He’s not

In fashion right now. But I prefer

The ambiguity of faith to ignorance,

Which is what you see in crowds,

Lawn chairs and binoculars, tents,

Motorhomes, a sheet afloat, the sun

Figured there, reflected, swallowed

By time’s stupid, arcing mouth.

—from Poets Respond

April 14, 2024

__________

Alejandro Escudé: “Human beings, in my point of view, are absolute masters of denial and distraction. The eclipse was just another event that reminded me of how well society can turn its gaze up and away from real societal issues, personal problems, true miracles, thought, insight, love, in order to participate in one more pointless venture.” (web)

