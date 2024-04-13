“Considering the Trebonites” by Dick Allen

Dick Allen

CONSIDERING THE TREBONITES

The world grew stranger … he had almost lost the feeling of

being on a strange planet; here it returned upon him with

desolating force. It was no longer ‘the world,’ scarcely even ‘a

world’: it was a planet, a star, a waste place in the universe,

millions of miles from the world of men …”

—C.S. Lewis

When we interviewed them, we found they had no insurance

and believed in great acts of page turning.

“The heavens are filled with dead end runs,” they said,

“angel-headed hipsters, old washing machines.

Sometimes you can see the outline of a woman’s elbow

and sometimes you can’t.” They greeted our arrival

with bemused tolerance. “Box Watchers,” they called us,

and “People Who Hold Metal to Their Ears,”

“Roller Coasters” and “Replacement Parts”

and “Crazy Mothers.” In their dimension

four hundred plus five hundred equals one gold tooth,

the moon is shaped like a half-eaten tuna fish sandwich.

“What is so funny as a tuna fish sandwich?”

is one of their sayings. Also,

“Rain always falls on the feet of goats”

and “Once in danger, always in danger” and

“Too many poems can spoil a mountain picnic.”

It was observed by C.S. Lewis

that one of humanity’s main problems is its lack

of other sentient beings to bounce off of,

thus we fail to have a much needed sense of perspective

and that’s why we sometimes call our children

“little monsters” and our wives “cows” or “shrews”

and our husbands “pigs” or “brutes” or “Dagwoods.”

… They procreated, we found out, only in public places

such as football stadiums and shopping malls and historical mansions

and always in broad daylight, watched by thousands

whenever possible. Food was their secret thing,

always to be eaten in silence and solitude

and never with neckties.

Also, they forever turned their backs on each other

whenever they drank, during which time they rolled their eyes

and twitched their eyebrows. What they found beautiful

were exceptions to rules, undersides of bridges,

all kinds of clattering sounds, and most especially

paintings of fire escapes. Hundreds of articles have been published

about the symbolism of fire escapes, their vine-like clingings,

their amounts of rust, how they looked in sunlight

or shadow, whether they should be lined with flower pots or not

and huge books about fire escapes also, amply illustrated.

One evening

we asked them if it was true their lives were governed

only by signs and they told us it was so. A tree branch falling

meant you should go home and speak with your cat.

An itch in the right shoulder blade

indicated you should not trust your best friend

further than the nearest gravy boat. If you came upon

three descended fire escapes in one day

you should hide under a water tower, but if it was five

plus a cracked window,

tomorrow would be filled with endives,

trestles and historical mansions … We left them

by their side of the portal, their small fingers

still holding it open for a while

and when we went back home to our boxes and our wheels,

our cell phones and our wild variety

of clothes beneath our clothes, our darknesses

and gods and landscapes stretching out to rain-swept horizons,

taking with us a bottle of the Trebonites’ fantastic rum

from their Valley of the Stinking Life,

that lies just beyond Hey, There

(those wonderful translated names similar to those of our racehorses),

carrying with us a few bite marks, some images of bridges,

and several regrets, but none we could not shake.

—from Rattle #30, Winter 2008

__________

Dick Allen: “The Chronicles of Narnia movie led me to Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which led me back to his SF novel, Out of the Silent Planet, which deranged my mind enough for the Trebonites. As is often noted, all SF descriptions of alien culture are really commentaries on Earth life.”

198 SHARES Facebook Twitter