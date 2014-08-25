45 – Fall 2014

Description

Poets of Faith

Conversation with

Chris Anderson



Releasing this September, Rattle #45 features 41 Poets of Faith. As Kenny Williams writes in his contributor’s note, “To call yourself a ‘poet of faith’ is a dangerous move.” As Chris Anderson says, confessing that faith includes doubt is a cliché: “The hard thing both personally and creatively is to profess what we believe, and that we do believe.” But these poets do the hard thing in poem after poem, exploring the world openly and honestly through the lenses of their various faith traditions.

In the conversations section, Alan Fox discusses poetry and faith in an inspiring interview with poet and Catholic deacon Chris Anderson.